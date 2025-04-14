Social Media Reacts to Megan Thee Stallion Coachella Set

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during FanDuel’s Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for FanDuel’s Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify!)

Have you seen the highlights from Coachella weekend yet? Well, the star-studded weekend was jam-packed with performances from some of your favorite artists. The music festival goes down in the California desert on April 11 - 13 and April 18 - 20.

During the first weekend of the festival, Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage Sunday night and shut it down with her performance. During her set, she brought out Victoria Monet, Queen Latifah, and Ciara to perform alongside her on the Coachella stage.

The rapper brought out singer Ciara to perform her iconic hit Goodies and hit the infamous Goodies choreography from her music video. Social media reacted to the performance by begging for a tour announcement from Ciara herself.

Then, things got steamy when the rapper brought out VIctoria Monet to perform. The two got hot and steamy with some great dance moves together and then did a dance break to Monet's hit, On My Mama.

But, one of the greatest surprises of the night was when the rapper brought out the legendary Queen Latifah. Latifah did a verse on top of Megan's Plan B beat. Social media has shown their love for the entire set from Coachella praising Megan for bringing out these artists and her entire set.

One social media user commented on The Shade Room post of the performances saying, "Meg is such a GIRLS GIRL.... she shut Coachella DOWNNNN!" Another commented stating, "I would have fallen out a thousand times in the stands."