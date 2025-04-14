French Bulldog Thefts Surge in Charlotte as Thieves Go After Pricey Pups

Thieves in Charlotte struck more often in 2023, targeting French bulldogs worth up to $5,000. The spike in pet crimes has sent waves of worry through North Carolina's largest city.

"People want certain breeds and thieves know there are breeds that people will pay a lot of money for, and they don't necessarily care how they get them, how they traumatize the family, or how they traumatize the dog," said Brandi Munden to WCNC.

At Alta Croft apartments, criminals stole a Honda Civic with six-year-old Julio, a French bulldog, inside. The owner had stepped away briefly while moving items from her home.

"I've had him since he was a puppy," said Jayla Gittens, Julio's owner. "He's always by my side. I say that he's my emotional support animal, but I think I'm his because he gets anxious when he's not around me."

Since 2020, the American Kennel Club has reported a sharp rise in stolen dogs. Black market buyers pay top dollar for these pets, making them attractive targets. Standard French bulldogs cost $3,000 to $5,000, while rare colors or special breeds command even higher prices.

Kelly Chatman of Tucker K9 Search & Rescue points to the steep costs as the main reason for theft. "It's a crime that has drastically increased over the last couple of years," said Chatman.

While microchips help identify stolen pets, tracking tools offer better chances for recovery. Smart owners now hide GPS collars or Apple AirTags in their pets' harnesses to find them if taken.