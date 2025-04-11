Jazmine Sullivan Shares Heartbreaking Loss in Birthday Message

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Jazmine Sullivan accepts Best Female R&amp;B/Pop Artist onstage during the 2022 BET Awards
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Singer Jazmine Sullivan isn't afraid to open up—and this time, she’s sharing something deeply personal. In a heartfelt Instagram Story on Thursday, April 10 (just a day after her 38th birthday), Sullivan revealed that the days leading up to her celebration weren’t all cake and candles.

“Whew.. thank yall for ur birthday wishes. Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard as I've been thinking abt my mother and missing her more than words can say,” she began.

Sullivan’s mother, Pamela, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 64 years old. She had been battling breast cancer for nearly four years.

As the post went on, Sullivan shared even more heartbreaking news—she had recently experienced a miscarriage.

“I woulda have been holding my 2-month-old son that I never got to meet," she wrote. “So needless to say I've been down bad."

She explained that one small moment of relief came from a massage she received that day, writing, “that helped to release some of the deep pain I've been holding in for a while.”

Still, the support from her fans meant a lot. “I'm also grateful that so many of you think of me and take the time to write! It's all so beautiful!! Please continue to pray for me as I heal from life's ass whooping,” she concluded.

Sullivan has been keeping it real with her followers for a while now, especially while grieving her mom. After her 37th birthday in 2024, she posted:

“I tried so hard to keep busy for my birthday to distract myself, but I don’t think it works like that.”
“I cried all month," she continued. "I’ll cry for the rest of my life. But I’ll also smile, laugh and dance in between the tears! So thank God for that! ❤️.”

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
