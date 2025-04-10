Charlotte Nonprofit Plans To Give Away 100 Free Prom Dresses at April Event

A local group will offer prom dresses at no cost during a special event on April 19. Students can find their perfect fit at the JWU Wildcat Center in Charlotte, where Curvaceous Behavior aims to stock formal wear in all sizes from 00 to 26.

"A few years ago my youngest sister, Jamie, was going to prom, and my mom wasn't financially able to help buy her a dress. I wanted to help as much as possible," said Geornee Jeffries to WCNC.

Students from local communities can pick up dresses, shoes, and other prom items without spending a dime. The two-hour event starts at noon at Johnson and Wales University's Charlotte location.

Aleila Barton, who studies at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual School, found her dress through the program. "The dress makes me feel beautiful inside my skin, and on top of that, it took a little bit of stress off me, especially in the financing area," said Barton.

A partnership with The Perfect Dress boutique in Mooresville brings fresh options to the event. Students will see the dresses in action during a special fashion show.

"Whether it's new or gently used, we're solving a problem for so many moms, but also for the girls where this is their last year going to prom because they couldn't go the year before," Jeffries noted.

Want to help? Drop off dress gifts by April 12. Students interested in attending should check curvaceousbehavior.org for details.