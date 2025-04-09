Anne Springs Close Greenway Offers Free Earth Day Events During 30th Anniversary

The Anne Springs Close Greenway will open its gates without cost from April 11-13 during its Earth Day festivities. This marks three decades of safeguarding the 2,100-acre natural site in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of conservation, education, and recreation," said Operations Director Andy Belich to WCNC.

Just minutes from Charlotte, this vast natural space boasts 40 miles of winding paths. Special protections shield the land from builders and developers.

The weekend packs in activities from starlit camping to fish-catching contests. Watch the Catawba Nation show off their age-old dances, then witness freed birds soar back to the wild at the Carolina Raptor Center's release.

Gates swing open at 7 a.m. until the sun sets. While members always enter free, everyone gets a pass on regular fees during these three special days.

"Our Earth Day Celebration is a fantastic opportunity for families and individuals to experience the beauty and diversity of the Greenway. We have a wide range of activities planned that cater to all ages and interests," Belich said.

Five different entrances welcome guests to the grounds. Maps and site details wait at each gate. A $5 car fee stays in place, with money going straight to land care.

Tunes drift through the air as folks walk the paths or join expert-led tours. Staff members teach visitors about the wild plants and creatures that call this place home.

Waters and woods mix to block out city growth, say those who run the park. Old buildings dot the grounds, which host everything from "I do's" to big group meets.