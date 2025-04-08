Nintendo Switch 2 Release

I don't know about you, but back in January, when Nintendo announced its new release, I was hype. I thought it was set to release on April 2nd, but Nintendo said "NAH". It seems the company wants to go back and add a few things to its software before the new release date of June 5th.

But wait, not only is the system getting an upgrade, but the price is getting an upgrade as well. The original price of the Nintendo Switch, which debuted in March of 2017, was set at $249.99 and has maintained that price for the last 8 years. This year, the new system will start at $449.99, with no military discount. But here is why the system is taking on this price.

Nintendo also cleared up the mysteries about the system's "C" button with details about new GameChat features and a camera accessory. Nintendo also confirms that GameCube games are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online, along with a dedicated controller. And having the Nintendo Switch Online is a must. This feature allows you to have full access to classic gaming consoles like the Sega Genises, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo, GameBoy Advanced, and more

The Nintendo Switch 2 will feature games such as "Mario Kart World," "Metroid Prime 4," "Donkey Kong Bananza," and "Super Mario Party Jamboree." Additionally, enhanced editions of popular games like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be available.

Now let's talk about the new look. The display screen has been upgraded to a 7.9-inch screen with 4 K capabilities. The system includes 256 GB of internal storage, significantly more than its predecessor, and supports microSD Express cards up to 2 TB for additional storage. ​