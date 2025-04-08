Charlotte’s Getting 20 New Restaurants and Bars All Over Town

Twenty fresh dining spots will pop up across Charlotte in 2025. South End leads the charge, adding five new places to its mix. This marks the city's biggest food scene growth in years.

South End welcomes Blinders, boasting the East Coast's biggest TV screen. Next door, Mazi brings tastes from across the Mediterranean - think spices from Morocco mixed with flavors from Croatia, Greece, and Spain.

A massive beer hall spanning 9,000 square feet opens its doors this May, bringing four breweries under one roof. Winter brings a high-end market with event space, while the Queensbridge Collective adds "Fare" to its lineup.

"Mooyah Burgers" stakes its claim in Uptown at Queen City Quarter. SouthPark gets "Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar" - a 10,000-square-foot mix of food and retail. "Sycamore Brewing" plans a second spot in Cotswold by summer 2026.

Three Charlotte favorites cross the border to Fort Mill. "Phat Burrito" picks downtown for its new home. "Dilworth Neighborhood Grille" moves into Baxter Village, as "Mac's Speed Shop" sets up near I-77's Exit 85.

Lake Norman's food scene grows stronger. "Burtons Grill & Bar" picks Huntersville, while "Chili Willi's Tex Mex Grill" heads to Cornelius. "Whataburger" plans to feed Mooresville soon.

Dilworth gets a wine spot from "Customshop's" team this fall. The area said goodbye to two spots; JJ's Red Hots" closed after 13 years of service, while "Lebowski's Bar & Grill" ended its 16-year run.

East Charlotte adds "Legends Ice Cream & Churros" to its mix. Myers Park gets Greek food with "Yassou," and Howard University grads bring "Hilltop Coffee" to University City.