Life Size Monopoly Coming to Charlotte

Are you a fan of Monopoly? Well, this is going to be a great experience for you. Life-size Monopoly is coming to Charlotte and you can get your first hand to enjoy it.

Opening on May 6, you will get the chance to play gigantic Monopoly with this immersive experience. Blumenthal Arts will bring this immersive experience and allow Charlotte Monopoly fans to enjoy this interactive exhibit.

Guests will get to experience a fast pace, life-sized Monopoly in this 60 minute experience. Players will have to complete escape rooms, and puzzles, and collect all the properties they can before time runs out. The game will still include some of your favorite properties like Boardwalk, Park Place, and more.

Be safe though, you don't want to end up in jail in the life-size version.

"Nobody leaves feeling beaten down. They really feel a great sense of community," said Tom Gabbard, CEO od Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Each board will allow for 4 teams of up to 6 people. The game is the perfect opportunity for the entire family. You will be able to bring people of all ages and enjoy the immersive experience.

"It'll be a great opportunity for corporate team building and companies that have been struggling to reestablish camaraderie among their folks," said Gabbard.

Life-size Monopoly has already been an attraction in London that opened in 2021 and now Charlotte will be getting their experience. Who's ready to tackle Monopoly?