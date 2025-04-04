This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 4

April 4 marks some of the most consequential events in the history of Hip-Hop and R&B. Legendary American singer-songwriter Jill Scott was born on this day in 1972. The "A Long Walk" hitmaker was discovered by Questlove, American drummer, record producer, and DJ from the Hip-Hop band The Roots, with whom she would co-write the 1998 song "You Got Me." Her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1, released in 2000, reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted some of hip-hop and R&B's most genre-defining releases of all time:

1995: American R&B singer Montell Jordan released his debut studio album, This Is How We Do It. It featured the single of the same name, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed at No. 1 on the R&B singles chart for seven weeks.

2006: American rapper Bubba Sparxxx dropped his third studio album, The Charm, through Purple Ribbon Records. The album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

2018: American rapper Cardi B released the single "Drip" from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The groovy trap song featuring the Atlanta rap trio Migos peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

April 4 has also witnessed many culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B:

2008: American R&B superstar Beyoncé Knowles and rap icon Jay-Z tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the latter's penthouse in Manhattan, New York. The event was attended by some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Knowles' former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his then-wife actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

2017: American rap superstar and producer Kanye West made music history with his studio album The Life of Pablo, which became the first streaming-only album to go Platinum. The Billboard-topping album was the rapper's eighth to achieve a Platinum certification or higher.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B industry has also been marred by challenges and controversies on this day:

2005: The son of music icon Michael Jackson's maid testified against the star during the singer's child molestation trial. He claimed the star abused him on three occasions and once gave him a $100 bill after an encounter and asked him not to tell his mother about the money.

2022: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was taken into police custody for violating protective orders involving his former girlfriend and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Back in 2020, Lanez was charged with one count of assault with a firearm after he allegedly shot Megan in the foot.