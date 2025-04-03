Charlotte’s Beloved Fenwick’s Set To Make a Comeback Under New Owner After 41 Years

After a brief shutdown in January, Fenwick's at 511 Providence Road will reopen this spring. Tommi Harris takes the helm this April, keeping the heart and spirit of this Charlotte mainstay alive.

"I'm just tired of seeing things going away," said Harris to CharlotteFive. She brings years of know-how from spots like Blue, Mickey & Mooch, and Primo.

Bill Parker, the familiar face at the entrance, isn't going anywhere. Neither are the beloved club sandwiches, fresh salads, or the whiskey-soaked bread pudding that keeps locals coming back for more.

The torch passes from Don Rabb, 84, who ran this spot with his wife Catherine since 1984. Before she died in 2021, Catherine made her mark as a chef and wine expert, teaching at Johnson & Wales while writing for the Charlotte Observer.

"I hope somebody takes it over... and will take it as is. I would love to sit here and have a drink," Don Rabb shared with CharlotteFive before finalizing the sale.

The new owner won't mess with success. "Fenwick's can only be Fenwick's," Harris stated. "I feel confident about the support and just being able to not switch it up, and just kind of keep it going."