Charlotte Apartment Complexes Need $56 Million to Fix Building Issues

Several construction defect lawsuits alleging water infiltration, structural damage, and bad building practices have been filed against Charlotte apartment builders. Among the properties at stake in these legal battles are Overton Row and Vistas @ 707, which allegedly had flashing, waterproof membranes, balconies, and windows incorrectly installed in violation of the North Carolina Building Code.

Some lawsuits say developers failed to address concerns raised by subcontractors during construction, which aggravated the problems as time wore on. Another case accuses Overton Row's original investors of hiding moisture issues during the construction that later led to expansive structural damage.

Now, developers are suing their contractors, alleging they did not fulfill their promises to deliver amenities and habitable units. At Vistas @ 707, the site of the most severe issues, engineers have deemed some units unsafe, leading Inlivian, the complex's managing body, to evacuate 29 apartments and allot more than $16 million to repairs. Overton Row is also looking at an estimated $40 million in repairs.

Displaced residents have been offered small rent concessions, about $100 a month, but anger is widespread. Dozens are also trapped on their balconies indefinitely, with no timeline in sight for the situation to be resolved. “It's really frustrating that I kind of don't know when it's coming back,” said Parker, a resident at Overton Row.