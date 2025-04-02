ContestsEvents
Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer. There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group…

Randi Moultrie
A1237414 STARLA 1yr. Spayed Female 60lb. BLACK and WHITE PIT BULL Please contact foster at melissataboada@yahoo.com • Potty trained • Non-destructive when left out • Dog friendly • Very active girl who loves being outside, walks well on leash, love to go running • Self entertains with hard chew toys • Snores like an old man - really loud + very amusing • Sweet girl, loves cuddles • Has a rough + tumble play style, and doesn’t realize her size, so be mindful with small kid https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1237414

Meet Starla! This female, black and white pit is looking for a home. She’s potty trained, non-destructive when left out, dog friendly, very active, loves outside, and loves cuddles. Interested? Contact: melissataboada@yahoo.com or visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1237414

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend!

Visit animals.cmpd.org to view adoptable animals ahead of time.

A1236066 HAZEL 3yr. Spayed Female 47lb. BROWN PIT Please contact foster at outscreen@gmail.com •Affectionate girl who seeks pets + kisses, medium energy •Timid at first- She’s very social. Seems to prefer men and was comfortable around a group of teens. •crate and house trained • Likes to poke around in the yard independently but preference is to be with her human • Gentle on the leash https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1236066
Meet Hazel! This 3 year old, brown pit could be yours. She's affectionate, medium energy, very social, crate and house trained, and more. Interested? Contact: outscreen@gmail.com or visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1236066
A1235021 LOKI 2yr. Neutered Male 70lb. BROWN MIXED BREED Contact the foster at, kdjordan02@gmail.com No kids Dog friendly House trained, knows basic commands Easy to leash and walk Treat motivated and takes them gently Perfect balance of medium energy dog Loves to sniff around https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1235021
Meet Loki! This 2 year old, brown mixed breed is looking for a home. No kids, dog friendly, easy to leash and walk, treat motivated, and loves to sniff. Interested? Contact: kdjordan02@gmail.com or visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1235021
A1232048 SUNNY 9months Male BRN TABBY contact foster parent at jordanphillips2000@icloud.com https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1232048
Meet Sunny! This 9 month old, brown tabby is looking for a home. Interested? Contact: jordanphillips2000@icloud.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1232048
A1237907 ALISHA 2yr. Female 8lb. WHITE and GRAY CAT Contact the foster at, stephanie.carroll6521@gmail.com Such a sweet girl! Likes fishing rod toys doeesnt like closed doors, washing machines https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1237907
Meet Alisha! She's a 2 year old, white and gray cat that's looking for a home. She's sweet, likes fishing rod toys, doesn't like closed doors or washing machines. Interested? Contact: stephanie.carroll6521@gmail.com or visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1237907
A1236981 WILBUR 1yr. Neutered Male 64lb. WHITE PIT Contact the foster at, csperacpa@aol.com -happy chonk with a half nub tail -wiggle butt, loves butt scratches -so fun in the play yard -treat motivated and knows sit, holds it -decent on leash -suspected hearing impairment https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1236981
Meet Wilbur! This 1 year old, white pit is looking for a home. He's a bit of a wiggle monster and loves butt scratches, loves to play in the yard, treat motivated, but has a suspected hearing impairment. Interested? Contact: csperacpa@aol.com OR Visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1236981
Meet Bee! This 5 year old, 12 pound grey shorthair cat is looking for a home. IInterested? Contact: mbchambers@gmail.com.
4 CAESAR 2yr. Neutered Male 10lb. Black Cat Contact the foster at, slunsford47@gmail.com medical waiver-FIV positive Slow to warm up then outgoing and very affectionate. Caesar is FIV+ and will require a medical waiver to ensure that he will received any medical follow up care would need.
Meet Caesar! This 2 year old, male black cat is looking for a home. He is FIV positive and slow to warm but then outgoing and loving. Caesar is FIV+ and will require a medical waiver to ensure that he will received any medical follow up care would need. Interested? Contact: slunsford47@gmail.com.
Animal News
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
