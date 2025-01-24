January 24: A Significant Day in Hip Hop & R&B History

Jan. 24 is an important day in urban music history. This day has seen breakthrough moments in rap and the inclusion of the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. Many urban music artists were born on Jan. 24, making the day even more significant for the urban music industry as a whole. This day has also seen important recordings and performances that have undoubtedly left their mark and influence. To keep you connected to your favorite music genre, here’s some interesting trivia about this day in urban music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Impress your friends and coworkers with these facts about breakthrough hits and milestones in urban music that happened on this day in history:

1966: Aretha Franklin released the song “Tighten Up Your Tie, Button Up Your Jacket (Make It For The Door).” This song would appear on her ninth studio album Take It Like You Give It, which came out in 1967.

1972: Michael Jackson released his solo album Got to Be There as a cassette, LP, and 8-track. The album was later remastered, rereleased, and certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Cultural Milestones

Here are some important cultural milestones from Jan. 24 you should know about urban music and those who influence it:

1939: Ray Stevens was born. The man was a singer-songwriter and comedian known for his genre-blending style and R&B-influenced hits.

2007: Disco D, who was born David Shayman, was found dead at 26 after hanging himself in his mother and step-father's basement. He was known for producing hip-hop records and was considered a rising star in the industry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable urban music recordings and performances took place on Jan. 24 and left their mark on the industry:

1972: In an effort to distance herself from her “Mama Cass” persona in The Mamas & The Papas, Cass Elliot released her fourth studio album with RCA, a label that gave the artist more freedom to pursue her own sound.

1976: Diana Ross's theme song from the film Mahogany, which she starred in, hits No.1 in America. The song is titled "Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)."

An ongoing shift in urban music continues to shape this ever-changing genre. These important details from past Jan. 24s have left a lasting impact on the urban music industry, and we can expect to see much more to come, as this genre will continue to alter the music landscape with its growth and contributions.