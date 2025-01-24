2025 Awards Season: Important Dates to Remember

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: A general view of the red carpet before the start of arrivals at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 2025 Awards season is in full swing, and the excitement is on the rise, especially after the recent announcement of the Oscar nominations. With surprises and snubs, this year’s awards season is set to be one of the most unforgettable, particularly in light of the devastation the city of Los Angeles has experienced, prompting calls for the Academy Awards to be canceled.

However, as they say, the show must go on. As we head to the glitz and glamour of the red carpet (and to be honest, we want to know what the stars will be wearing), it’s time to mark your calendars for the important dates to remember this season.

2025 Awards Season Calendar

January

February

2: Grammys ceremony (with Trevor Noah hosting for the fifth time in a row! Fans can watch the ceremony on CBS and Paramount+, 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST).

7: Critics Choice Awards (The show will broadcast live on E! 7 p.mm. ET/PT and will be available for streaming the next day).

8: Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony (One of the key predictors of who will nab the Academy Award for Best Director is the Directors Guild of America Awards. The winning director here often also wins the Academy Award. A recent example is “The Daniels,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert who won for their 2022 movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once).

11-18: Final Oscars voting

15: Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony (The 2025 Writers Guild Awards Los Angeles ceremony will be livestreamed on the Writers Guild of America West (@writersguildwest) YouTube Channel at 4:30 p.m. PT).

16: BAFTA Awards ceremony (The British equivalent of the Oscars, the BAFTAs are another indicator of how the Oscars might turn out. Last year, Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy won both the BAFTA and the Oscar for Best Actor. BAFTA will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. and BritBox in North America, the Nordics and Australia).

23: Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony (Actors voting for their fellow actors? What could be more exciting? Like the BAFTAs, the SAG Awards are particularly significant in predicting who will win in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories, as this event has a strong track record of aligning with the Oscars. Case in point: Cillian Murphy, who not only won the BAFTA and Oscars but also won the SAG Award last year. SAG Awards ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

March

1: Razzie Awards ceremony

2: Oscars ceremony (The Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC-TV and will stream on Hulu).

May

1: Tony Awards nominations

13-24: Cannes Film Festival

June

8: Tony Awards ceremony (The ceremony will be available to watch live on the CBS television network and the streaming platform Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET).

July

15: Emmys nominations