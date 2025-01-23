Prosecutors Ask Potential Jurors About Rihanna Connections in A$AP Rocky Gun Trial
On day one of jury selection in A$AP Rocky’s gun charge trial, prosecutors questioned possible jurors about their connections to both the rapper and his partner, Rihanna. They’re trying to find an unbiased jury for the case.
A$AP Rocky turned down a deal that would’ve meant 180 days in jail plus three years probation. Now he’s looking at up to 24 years in prison if he’s found guilty of the gun charge.
In court, attorneys asked potential jurors about what music they listen to and where they shop – specifically bringing up A$AP Rocky’s music and Rihanna’s Fenty line. They wanted to make sure none of the jurors had any hidden bias.
The charges come from a fight with his former friend, A$AP Meli. Security video allegedly shows A$AP Rocky pulling out a gun during their fight.
“The gun was a prop used for show,” said Joe Tacopina to TMZ.
At one point, lawyers even asked jurors how they’d react if Rihanna walked into the courtroom, showing just how tricky it can be to handle trials involving famous people.
This is A$AP Rocky’s biggest legal trouble yet – even bigger than when he got arrested for assault in Sweden back in 2019, where he just got a suspended sentence.
They dug into what potential jurors knew from the media. Could they forget what they’d heard about both celebrities? Would they look at the evidence without bias?
With Rihanna’s fame casting such a big shadow over the trial, finding twelve fair jurors gets harder and harder. But both sides keep working to find an unbiased jury.