Prosecutors Ask Potential Jurors About Rihanna Connections in A$AP Rocky Gun Trial

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

On day one of jury selection in A$AP Rocky’s gun charge trial, prosecutors questioned possible jurors about their connections to both the rapper and his partner, Rihanna. They’re trying to find an unbiased jury for the case.

A$AP Rocky turned down a deal that would’ve meant 180 days in jail plus three years probation. Now he’s looking at up to 24 years in prison if he’s found guilty of the gun charge.

In court, attorneys asked potential jurors about what music they listen to and where they shop – specifically bringing up A$AP Rocky’s music and Rihanna’s Fenty line. They wanted to make sure none of the jurors had any hidden bias.

The charges come from a fight with his former friend, A$AP Meli. Security video allegedly shows A$AP Rocky pulling out a gun during their fight.

“The gun was a prop used for show,” said Joe Tacopina to TMZ.

At one point, lawyers even asked jurors how they’d react if Rihanna walked into the courtroom, showing just how tricky it can be to handle trials involving famous people.

This is A$AP Rocky’s biggest legal trouble yet – even bigger than when he got arrested for assault in Sweden back in 2019, where he just got a suspended sentence.

They dug into what potential jurors knew from the media. Could they forget what they’d heard about both celebrities? Would they look at the evidence without bias?

With Rihanna’s fame casting such a big shadow over the trial, finding twelve fair jurors gets harder and harder. But both sides keep working to find an unbiased jury.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!