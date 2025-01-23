North Carolina and South Carolina Spring Weather Outlook

Getty Images / Sean Pavone

If you’re extra ready for spring in North Carolina and South Carolina, then you aren’t alone. Because so much of the country has been experiencing frigid temperatures to start the year, it’s apparent that a lot of people are ready for the unseasonably cold temperatures to leave and for spring to sprout.

Sure, during the winter months, the temperatures always get chilly across the U.S., but this winter has brought some of the most extreme temperatures on record. It wasn’t super expected, either, since most of the U.S. got a late winter, with a very mild November. But, that’s all in the past. Let’s look to the future, because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its weather outlook for the next three months, and it gives a picture of what to expect in the area as we head into spring.

North Carolina and South Carolina Spring Forecast

The NOAA’s three-month outlook runs through the middle of April, so right when spring is starting. For North Carolina and South Carolina, if you’re hoping for warmer temperatures and sick of the cold, then you’re in luck, because the state has anywhere from a 40% to 50% chance of getting above normal temperatures for that three-month period. However, it might be dry, because most of the area has between a 33% and 50% chance to get drier weather during that time period.

If you’re looking for an early spring outside of North Carolina and South Carolina, the areas of the country looking at a warmer three months include the southernmost states, in general, and also a section of the country from Arizona to Maine.

Looking at other areas of the country, the California fires have been a great concern as of late. Unfortunately, the NOAA doesn’t predict wetter weather for most of California, so that shouldn’t help the situation, but at least they do predict an equal chance or wetter or drier conditions. On that note, a certain areas of Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas are looking at a drier season, which could worsen drought conditions.

The 2024-25 winter season is having a La Niña weather pattern, but that’s not expected to last. A La Niña brings colder temperatures and more snow, and per the National Weather Service, it “refers to the periodic cooling of sea-surface temperatures across the east-central equatorial Pacific.” Last winter was warmer across the U.S., because we experienced an El Niño weather pattern, which the National Weather Service says refers to “above-average sea-surface temperatures that periodically develop across the east-central equatorial Pacific” and brings warmth.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.