LaMelo Ball Leads East Guards in All-Star Votes Despite Hornets’ Struggles

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 20: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets controls the ball during the second half of a basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center on January 20, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

While his team struggles, Hornets star LaMelo Ball leads Eastern Conference guards in All-Star votes. He’s putting up impressive numbers with 29.3 points per game, along with 7.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds. When Ball plays, Charlotte manages a 10-18 record.

Without him, they’ve fallen to a rough 1-10. Sitting in 13th place, the team’s overall 10-28 record speaks for itself. The team looks completely different when their star guard is playing. The numbers tell the story: Ball stands out among his teammates, averaging 29.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

The Hornets’ shooting has sunk to levels not seen since the 2015-16 Lakers, hitting just 42.9% of their shots. Ball can’t do it all himself – rookies Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges are still finding their rhythm. It’s been a rollercoaster season.

They went from being stuck in a 10-game losing streak to grabbing two straight wins. That’s what happens when you’re shooting a cold 42.8%, among the worst in the NBA.

Meanwhile, in Portland, rookie Scoot Henderson is finding his groove in his second year. His stats have improved since New Year’s, going from 12.6 points and 5.3 assists to 15.8 and 5.7.

In the end, Ball shines while his team continues to struggle. As the season goes on, Charlotte keeps looking for ways to turn things around.

