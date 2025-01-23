LaMelo Ball Leads East Guards in All-Star Votes Despite Hornets’ Struggles
While his team struggles, Hornets star LaMelo Ball leads Eastern Conference guards in All-Star votes. He’s putting up impressive numbers with 29.3 points per game, along with 7.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds. When Ball plays, Charlotte manages a 10-18 record.
Without him, they’ve fallen to a rough 1-10. Sitting in 13th place, the team’s overall 10-28 record speaks for itself. The team looks completely different when their star guard is playing. The numbers tell the story: Ball stands out among his teammates, averaging 29.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
The Hornets’ shooting has sunk to levels not seen since the 2015-16 Lakers, hitting just 42.9% of their shots. Ball can’t do it all himself – rookies Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges are still finding their rhythm. It’s been a rollercoaster season.
They went from being stuck in a 10-game losing streak to grabbing two straight wins. That’s what happens when you’re shooting a cold 42.8%, among the worst in the NBA.
Meanwhile, in Portland, rookie Scoot Henderson is finding his groove in his second year. His stats have improved since New Year’s, going from 12.6 points and 5.3 assists to 15.8 and 5.7.
In the end, Ball shines while his team continues to struggle. As the season goes on, Charlotte keeps looking for ways to turn things around.