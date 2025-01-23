Do ‘Joker 2’ and ‘Borderland’ Deserve Razzie Nods?

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix attend the UK Premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

The jury is out. Hollywood’s worst of the worst have been revealed with Joker: Folie à Deux leading the Razzie Awards with seven nominations. Following the Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga film, Cate Blanchett’s Borderlands got six nominations, tied with Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web.

Blanchett is an award-winning actress; known for her versatility and the string of notable projects she worked on. So, to be nominated as the “worst” actress is kind of surprising. The same can be said with Joaquin Phoenix who also won acting awards in the past. His film, Joker: Folie à Deux also getting nominated for Worst Picture might also be unexpected, since its predecessor Joker, was a box office and critical success.

What are the Razzie Awards?

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or the Razzies, is a parody award show “honoring” the worst movie failure. The satirical award-giving body that’s been around since 1981 is called as such because of the expression “blowing a raspberry.” To this date, the actor with the most number of Razzie nominations and wins is Sylvester Stallone, according to Collider.

Joker 2 and Borderland: Up for Razzie Awards

Joker 2 and Borderland were considered to be movie flops of 2024. Borderlands received backlash as soon as the trailer was released. Based on a video game, fans of the game “loathed” the film, per Gamesradar+. Due to negative reviews, the movie was pulled out from theaters and sent to streaming but still underperformed.

Borderlands | Lionsgate Movies

As for Joker: Folie à Deux, the combined star power of Phoenix and Gaga wasn’t enough to save the film. According to CNBC, it was both a critical and commercial failure. It struggled to make a significant profit compared to the original Joker and was even more costly to produce.

Joker: Folie à Deux | Warner Bros. Pictures

Aside from Joker 2 and Borderlands, here are the other films and actors nominated for Razzie. For the full list of nominations, click here.

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie à Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Actor

Jack Black / Dear Santa

Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie à Deux

Dennis Quaid / Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Actress

Cate Blanchett / Borderlands

Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle

Dakota Johnson / Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands

Kevin Hart / Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf / Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim / Madame Web

Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down / Reagan

Emma Roberts / Madame Web

Amy Schumer / Unfrosted

FKA twigs / The Crow

Announcement of the Razzies “winners” will be on March 1.