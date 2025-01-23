Charlotte Metro Population Hits 2.4 Million, Now 3rd Fastest-Growing Major U.S. City

overview of the cityscape of Charlotte

The Charlotte region has grown to 2.4 million people, making it the 22nd-largest metro area in the U.S. The city’s core has 923,164 residents, maintaining a steady 1.3% annual growth rate. An amazing 117 people move to Charlotte each day. This growth comes from both international newcomers and Americans attracted to the South’s lower living costs.

Education is ongoing here. A combination of recent graduates and experienced professionals fill positions across tech companies, banks, and manufacturing facilities. This diverse talent pool helps companies staff all position levels. The workforce is becoming more educated.

While a quarter of adults have college degrees, certain skills have grown significantly. Data skills increased by 40%, operations expertise grew by 111%, and sales capabilities rose by 22.3%. UNC Charlotte’s 31,000 students provide a steady stream of talent. Most graduates stay in the area, adding to the city’s professional workforce.

Todd Miller, vice president of organizational capability at Coca-Cola Consolidated, told Charlotte Business Journal, “Coca-Cola Consolidated teammates embody the region’s spirit of innovation and excellence, driving our work to refresh and inspire in the communities where we do business. The diverse skill sets and strong educational background of our teammates are key to our success and our ability to adapt to ever-evolving market demands.”

Skills are spread across many fields. Business graduates number 87,000, while 32,000 work in computer-related jobs. The financial industry employs 28,000 skilled professionals and companies find it relatively easy to hire talent.

About 56% of new hires come through word-of-mouth, and most companies rate their hiring success above 8 out of 10. The job market offers lots of options. Major industries include business, finance, manufacturing, and technology. Companies look for people with customer service skills, sales experience, and problem-solving abilities. Growth is expected to continue. By 2030, Charlotte’s metro area could reach 2.74 million, a huge 47% increase from 2010.

The future looks promising through 2029. All indicators suggest continued population growth, more job opportunities, and increased access to skill development.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!