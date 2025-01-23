Carolina Panthers Sign Carlos Basham, James Mitchell to Reserve/Future Contracts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Jackson Mitchell #49, Trevin Wallace #56, and Michael Barrett #41 of the Carolina Panthers train during Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers picked up two new players on January 21, 2025, bringing on linebacker Carlos Basham and tight end James Mitchell with reserve/future contracts.

A former second-round Buffalo Bills pick is coming to Carolina. Following time with Buffalo and New York, Basham, 27, adds NFL experience to the roster. He played 23 games over two seasons with the Bills. Throughout his NFL career, the Virginia native played in 40 games. He recorded 4.5 sacks, with his most recent play coming with the Giants – where he picked up nine tackles and one tackle for loss in four 2024 games. This move brings a familiar connection.

Panthers GM, Dan Morgan, who helped draft the Wake Forest standout at 61st overall in 2021 while with Buffalo, welcomes a known face to Charlotte. In college, the physical defender collected 20.5 sacks and grabbed All-ACC honors. His NFL earnings through 2025 come to $5,072,662.

Mitchell, a 25-year-old tight end, gets a new opportunity in Carolina. Over three NFL seasons, the former Lion caught 13 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown. The tight end has appeared in 30 pro games. Detroit, who grabbed him in the fifth round of 2022, kept him on their practice squad last season.

These players join ten others the Panthers have signed to reserve/future deals this offseason. Before coming to Carolina, Basham’s time with the Giants wrapped up in October. New York kept him on their practice squad, bringing him up three times during the year.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!