Kris Kross: From Schoolyard Friends in Atlanta to Hip-Hop Sensation and Tragic End

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 02: The mentor of Kriss Kross group - Jermaine Dupri attends the 2024 Imperial Crown of Excellence Medal of Honor celebration at Bank of America Plaza on June 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 1992, everything changed when producer Jermaine Dupri discovered two Atlanta kids, Chris Kelly and Chris Smith. They were 12 and 13, and they were best friends since first grade. They performed together as Kris Kross and their breakout hit “Jump” dominated the Billboard charts for eight weeks. The track was from their debut album, “Totally Krossed Out,” and it launched them into instant hip-hop stardom. The duo collaborated with Michael Jackson in his “Jam” video and joined him for the European leg of his massive “Dangerous” tour in 1992.

Following their initial success, they released two more albums. “Da Bomb” came out in 1993, and their unique style earned them an American Music Award for ‘Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop New Artist.’ When they accepted the award, they said they were grateful to Run-DMC, a legendary group. Dupri founded So So Def Recordings in 1993, and another album, “Young, Rich and Dangerous”, followed in 1996.

Their mentor Dupri told American Songwriter that Kelly became like “a son I never had.” These Atlanta teenagers didn’t just shake up music, they sparked a fashion revolution. Kids everywhere started wearing their clothes backwards, mimicking the duo’s distinctive style.

As the spotlight faded, Smith moved into fashion design. Kelly struggled more, dealing with health problems including alopecia. In 2013, they shared the stage one last time at So So Def’s 20th Anniversary show and performed alongside Jay-Z and Mariah Carey.

Just three months later, Kelly died from a drug overdose. Chris Smith made an emotional pledge to support Kelly’s family, and stars like LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj shared heartfelt tributes. Kriss Kross’s legacy lives on in Atlanta’s hip-hop community, and Dupri’s So So Def Recordings continued launching R&B and hip-hop stars.

