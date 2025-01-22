Charlotte Concert Week: DaBaby, 50 Cent, Randy Travis, and More Headline January Events

Left: DaBaby performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) and Right: Randy Travis attends the More Life Tour at Ryman Auditorium on June 05, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Music takes over Charlotte’s winter air as DaBaby and 50 Cent rock the Spectrum Center on Jan. 22, 2025. Their performance kicks off a week-long music celebration throughout the city from January 20 to January 26.

‘POTUS’ kicks things off at Booth Playhouse on Jan. 20. The following night, The Fillmore rocks with NoCap, FCG Heem, Hurricane Wisdom, and Baby Shoota commanding the stage.

On Jan. 22, brass meets rhythm when Too Many Zooz teams up with Moon Hooch and Honeycomb at Neighborhood Theatre. The next night welcomes country star Randy Travis to Ovens.

At Ovens Auditorium on Jan. 24, R&B legends Dru Hill celebrates their 25th anniversary. With 40 million albums under their belt, the complete lineup, Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz, Smoke, Black, Scola, and Tao, comes together for this milestone show.

Jan. 24 comes alive with music across Charlotte. Middle C Jazz hosts two shows of Norman Brown’s smooth guitar skills. While Donna The Buffalo rocks out at Neighborhood Theatre, Jackyl lights up Amos’ Southend. That same night, Tyler Ramsey shows off his talent at The Evening Muse. His intimate performance puts the music in the spotlight, as Songkick notes.

The R&B vibes get stronger when Case and Changing Faces join Dru Hill and Jon B at Ovens, according to Boplex. Niko Moon wraps up The Fillmore on Jan. 25. School of Rock Charlotte takes the stage at Visulite Theatre for two nights on Jan. 25 and 26, ending this packed week of music

