Ne-Yo Opens Up About Polyamorous Lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Ne-Yo performs during the 66th GRAMMY Awards GRAMMY Celebration at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s no new news that Ne-Yo is in a polyamorous relationship. The singer, songwriter is very open about not being monogamous and his reasonings for finally embracing his true self.

In a recent interview with The Lemon Drop Show, Ne-Yo opened up about how he feels monogamy isn’t for him and he was just denying his true self for years. He explains that he was never really living in his “true” self for a “very, very long time.”

Ne-Yo Opens Up About His Polyamorous Relationship

“…And I realized that everything is not for everybody,” Ne-Yo said. “Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person. You get married, and y’all supposed to be together forever… I am not sh***ing on marriage. I’m not sh***ing on anyone who has figured out how to make that thing work for them. Again, everything’s not for everybody. Monogamy is for you. It’s not for me,” he said in the interview on YouTube.

Ne-Yo further explains that in recent years, he was able to live in his truth has allowed him to be able to be happy and enjoy his life. The singer, songwriter has been in a polyamorous relationship with two women and has been open about both women.

“It was complete and utter time wasted when I could’ve just been exactly who I am, said exactly what I want, exactly how I’m rocking, exactly how I’m not, and then waited for those people to gravitate to me because that’s my reality now […] As long as my happy ain’t messing with anybody else’s happy, I’m in the right place,” said Ne-Yo. “I’ll be damned if I ever go back to that person that needed to lie for the appeasement of somebody else. I’m not that no more.”

He further opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife, Crystal who he was also in the media when the divorce was announced. He further explained that he feels being able to be honest has allowed him to better all relationships in his life, including with Crystal. “We’re actually at the place where we can call each other ‘friend’ again because now it’s, ‘This is who I am. Love it or leave it alone.’” he said.

Now, Ne-Yo is in an open polyamorous relationship with Arielle and MS. Tatted. Their relationship has been confirmed on social media as he posts both women openly.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!