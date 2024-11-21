Kendrick Lamar Apple Music’s Rapper of the Year

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Looks like Kendrick Lamar has another accomplishment for the year to add under his belt. Lamar has been named Apple Music’ Rapper of the Year for 2024. It’s been a wild year for Lamar and now he has gained the Rapper of the Year title through Apple Music.

In an Instagram post, Apple Music showed its highlights for 2024. Lamar was not only named Rapper of the Year but his hit song, Not Like Us, was also listed as one of the top songs of the year. His song was named along with Key Glock, Gunna, and Future and Metro Boomin.

Kendrick Lamar Ruled 2024?

However this year, Lamar did not drop an album. His diss song against Drake seemingly took over the year and the world. The diss song earned multiple award nominations and even got him the slot of a Super Bowl performance for 2025.

For the entire year of 2024, Lamar was only dropping diss records and has snagged some great recognition in doing so. Not Like Us was released on May 4, 2024, and was the 5th installment in his series of diss records directed toward rapper Drake.

Social media users reacted to the news with responses in the comment section of the Apple Music post. Some praised the rapper for his accomplishment, while others questioned whether or not he was deserving. “He did nothing but beef this year he don’t deserve that,” said one user.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Kendrick Lamar was deserving of the title? If not, who would you give it to for 2024?

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!