Carowinds WinterFest In The Running For Best Theme Park Holiday Event

Enjoy the holiday lights and activities (Photo by Cancan Chu/Getty Images)

It’s no better time to visit Carowinds than during WinterFest. There’s something magical about a typical theme park that suddenly transforms into a holiday winter wonderland for the season. And now, Carowinds WinterFest is in the running for USA Today’s 10 Best theme park holiday events. Let’s find out more and how to vote.

Carowinds WinterFest Makes Best Holiday Event Nominees

USA Today’s 10 Best has assembled a list of 20 nominees all across the country. And, readers are asked to vote through December 2 to narrow the list down to the 10 best. It comes as no surprise that Carowinds WinterFest made the nominees list with the likes of Dollywood, Knott’s Merry Farm in California, and of course, Holidays at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Carowinds WinterFest offers guests ice skating on Snowflake Lake, light displays, and plenty of delicious holiday treats and beverages. The celebration known as Carowinds WinterFest runs each year from November to January. Crowds flock to the theme park event with the promise of Christmas shopping, carolers, and a stunning parade.

There’s even an opportunity for children to write letters to Santa and decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus. Plus, guests can also enjoy the thrills of up to 24 rides and attractions during Carowinds WinterFest.

Carowinds is known for transforming the theme park for other seasonal events, such as Scarowinds during Halloween.

Tickets for Carowinds WinterFest are available online starting at $32.99. And, you can turn your visit into a holiday getaway with an overnight stay at Carowinds Camp Wilderness or SpringHill Suites Charlotte at Carowinds.

It’s a can’t miss event. So, plan now! And, don’t forget to take a look at USA Today’s 10 Best list of nominees to vote for Carowinds WinterFest. The 10 best winners will be announced December 6.

