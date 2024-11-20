Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” Features A Former Carolina Panther

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Former football player and Food Network Star winner Eddie Jackson attends Jets + Chefs: The Ultimate Tailgate hosted by Joe Namath and Mario Batali - Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at Pier 92 on October 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

There will be not one but two North Carolina faces this year on Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge”. One of them is a former player for the Carolina Panthers. And now I’m in.

Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” Features Locals

Not only is former NFL defensive back Eddie Jackson on the program, he is also co-hosting with the Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond. But that’s not all. According to our source, wsoctv.com, The Food Network features the owner of Charlotte’s Sweet Spot Studio, Jossie Lukacik.

This Former Panther Does So Much More Than Bake On The Show

Now, Jackson is quite the character and keeps Drummond amused. He reportedly has downed many a cookie since the beginning of the series and has even hopped on a sleigh complete with Santa gear. While Jackson and Lukacik give great commentary, it’s the Christmas cookie that’s the real star. Jackson was interviewed by the Charlotte Observer and here’s what he tells them in their interview, “That’s really cool to see after eight seasons that the cookie community is really kind of still evolving.” I am all about a cookie community.

He goes on to say that Charlotte, North Carolina still holds a special place in his heart. And furthermore, cooking is in his blood. He boasts that both of his grandmothers are great cooks. Lukacik is newer to the Food Network’s “cookie community” but says being on the challenge is a dream come true according to our source. Here’s her favorite, “I am a gingerbread girl, during the year, we make so many cookies — and I don’t eat any of them. I want to come to gingerbread like that is the one cookie that I can’t not eat.”

Directly from the Charlotte Observer, Here are the times to watch:

“Christmas Cookie Challenge” airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Food Network and via streaming on Max. Viewers can see Lukacik compete on Dec. 19 or when her episode re-airs on Dec. 20 at 1 a.m. and 10 a.m.

