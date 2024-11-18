Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Fined $100K for Using Offensive Term

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 25: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on October 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets star player, LaMelo Ball is facing some backlash and a hefty fine for a term he used during a postgame interview. Ball is a star guard for the Charlotte Hornets and after Saturday’s win sideline reporter Shannon Spake asked Ball about the team’s defensive strategy against the Bucks. Ball replied in what many deemed an anti-gay term.

“Yeah, we loaded up — no homo,” Ball responded to the question. The moment sparked buzz almost immediately on social media. The National Basketball Association (NBA) responded by fining Ball $100,000 for using the derogatory term. ESPN reports that this is one of the largest fines given to any player in the last few years.

LaMelo Ball Addresses Comment

On Sunday, Ball responded to the backlash and addressed the comment to the press. “Before we get started, I just want to address the comment yesterday,” said Ball. “I really didn’t mean anything [by it] and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate.”

Hortnets‘ Coach Lee also responded to questions about Ball and his comments. “As an organization, that is obviously not something we condone,” said Lee. “Our standards and what is required of our players in the environment we create is really important to us.”

Lee also expressed how Ball was very apologetic about the situation and did not mean any harm. “I spoke to Melo and he’s obviously very apologetic. From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him, he loves everyone. He’s a joy to have around the facility and it’s not typically how he operates. He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward.”

The video clip of Ball is circulating and receiving a few mixed opinions in the comments section. One commenter stated, “Honestly it’s so immature when people even use that in their vocabulary. Like, cmon. Really?…”While on the other hand, another user said, “This generation so sensitive I hate y’all.” What are your thoughts on the fine?

