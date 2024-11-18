CONGRATS! Megan Good and Jonathan Majors are Engaged

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for Megan Good and Jonathan Majors! The couple made a splash on the red carpet and announced their engagement to the world.

Megan Good & Jonathan Majors On the Way to “I DO!”

During an appearance on the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, the couple told E! News on the carpet that they were engaged. Good then showed off her beautiful engagement ring as the news was officially out in the public.

Good, 43, and Majors, 35, first got together in May 2023 around the time of Jonathan’s domestic violence arrest involving his ex-girlfriend. Following the case, Majors was sentenced to a 52-week in-person counseling program. Throughout the legal process with Majors, Good stood by his side both in court and in the public eye.

Good, who was previously married to DeVon Franklin, officially divorced in June 2022. Now, the happy couple is celebrating their own engagement to one another.

Over the summer, Good gave a bit of extra detail regarding their relationship and how they were made for each other. “The support we’ve been able to give to each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care, and the thoughtfulness,” said Good during an interview on an episode of Today.

