Charlotte Woman Is Thankful, Despite Her Fight To Breathe Everyday

Charlotte’s Kimberly Woods is a fighter. She’s been on oxygen for the last two and a half years, but that hasn’t slowed her down. She still manages to find the time to help her family and others and is thankful to be able to pour back into others. Check out her reaction after being honored with Diva of the Day!

