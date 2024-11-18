Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Quaint North Carolina City Is One Of The Best Places To Buy A Home

Author Debbie Nance

You may not be planning to move right before the holidays, however, keep this tidbit in mind if you decide to relocate. One of the best places to buy a home in North Carolina is a quaint little spot you might not have considered. Let’s find out more about it.

Best Places To Buy A Home

According to a study by Go Banking Rates, Shelby, North Carolina is one of the best places to buy a home. The study indicates that this Cleveland County city has a mix of ingredients that contribute to the attractiveness of the spot. When it comes to affordable housing and livability scores, Shelby takes the prize.

The housing study looked at Zillow and markets across the country to arrive at the results. According to the numbers, the average home value in Shelby is $193,319. And, if you’ve been searching in the market lately, you know that’s quite a bit lower compared to most areas in The Tar Heel State.

When it comes to median household income in one of the best places to buy a home, we find that to be just over $46,000. And, the annual cost of living tops out at just over $36,000. And, Shelby’s ‘livability’ score was a 75 out of 100.

The Zillow Market Heat Index crunches numbers to determine favorable markets. The lower the number, the better conditions are for buyers. Shelby’s number is -23. And, other nearby markets were mentioned in the study, including Gaffney, South Carolina. See the whole study for the full list.

But, keep Shelby, North Carolina on your short list of the best places to buy a home.

Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.

North Carolina One of the Best States to Buy a House In America in 2023

Are you looking to buy a house sometime this year? If so, then it’s good to know what your local real estate market is looking like. Home values are not the only thing that helps determine which state you should purchase your home in. MPAMAG reports that other factors include crime and appeal that the state has.

Guess what though? North Carolina is one of the best states you can purchase a home in 2023. I have recently been looking into the housing market just to get a feel for when the time comes for me and I can certainly say Charlotte does, in fact, have quite a few good options. Wondering why North Carolina made the top 5 list of states to purchase a home in? Find out where North Carolina falls and why below.

  • 1. Iowa

    The report says that Iowa has an average home value of $183,418. Iowa is also one of the top 5 cheapest states to live in the U.S. The overall cost of living in the state hovers around 90% of the US average, with housing at roughly 75% of the national average. Also, another good thing to note is that Iowa is one of the safest states to live in America.

  • 2. Indiana

    Indiana’s average home value is $210,166 and surprisingly is still among the lowest in the country. Some other financial perks that Indiana offers include flat state income tax and the average commute to work is under 24 minutes. I think that commute is probably one of the most valuable things coming from someone who sits in traffic in the mornings on the way to the office! 

  • 3. Tennessee

    We’re heading out to purchase a home in Tennessee. The average home price in Tennessee is $276,963. The state also has no income tax, housing costs tend to be lower than the U.S. average, plus Tennessee has become a popular destination for people to relocate too. In 2021, it was one of the most affordable states in the country. Plus with all of the things you’re able to do in the area, you can have some fun in your new home state. 

  • 4. South Dakota

    Now, South Dakota may not have been thought of but maybe now you’ll change your mind after hearing some of this information. South Dakota’s average home value is $277,809. It is consistently known as one of America’s most affordable states to live in. Due to its affordability and tourism, the state has continuously grown more and more over the last few years.

  • 5. North Carolina

    Look at this, North Carolina is here! But, North Carolina is one of the most expensive states on the list. Probably why it is also coming in at No. 5 compared to the others. The average home value in the state is $296,021. North Carolina has become one of the top destinations for millennials. Beyond affordable living, there is also a chance for higher education with many opportunities for growth. 

Make Sure You're Signed Up For V101.9 Attention to V-Tails Newsletter

Music and entertainment stories, Charlotte happenings, exclusive contests, games, and more inside every newsletter.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Debbie Nance
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Charlie and Debbie

Load More