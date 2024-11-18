6 Songs Written By Victoria Monét That You Probably Didn’t Know She Worked On

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Victoria Monét attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

This year has been a great one for singer and songwriter Victoria Monét. The GRAMMY award-winning artist received her first No. 1 hit, popular music video, multiple GRAMMY awards, and so much more this year. But, many wondered where has she been if they had not heard of her until recently. Well, she’s been around. Monét has been a songwriter for many of your favorite artists for years.

Monét, 35, born Victoria Monét McCants, began her songwriting career in 2010. The first track she worked on was from Diddy Dirty Money’s 2010 album, Last Train to Paris. From there, she continued her songwriting skills lending her to work with artists such as Ariana Grande, Lucky Daye, T.I., Fifth Harmony, and more.

But, many who weren’t aware of her songwriting skills before her hit “On My Mama” may not know how much influence she has had in the industry these last few years. Well, that’s why I’m here. Check out a few songs that Monét had her part in when it comes to writing. The list might shock, but also excite you!

Songs Written by Victoria Monét

Do It by Chloe x Halle First up is the dynamic duo Chloe x Halle’s hit, Do It. Monét joined forces with the sisters, who are also songwriters and producers in their own right, to collaborate on what became one of their biggest hits. The song gained heavy traction after it became a viral dance on TikTok. 7 Rings by Ariana Grande Did you know Grande and Monet are great friends? Monet has been on tour with Grande in the past but also worked on several projects with her. Many of Grande’s fans were already well aware of Monet from their friendship over the years. Déjà Vu by Coco Jones Monet got the chance to work with Coco Jones when it came to her single, Deja Vu. She wrote the song for Jones as a fusion of pop with R&B which was the perfect sound for Jones at the time. Memories Back Then by T.I. featuring Kendrick Lamar, B.o.B., and Kris Stephens Didn’t expect to see a rap song on the list, did you? Well, Monet worked with T.I. on one of his biggest hits. Monet is the mastermind of one of the best hooks in the collab of both rap and R&B. I Hate That You Love Me by Diddy Dirty Money To kick off her songwriting career, Monet got the chance to work with Diddy Dirty Money on their song, I Hate That You Love Me. This song is what sprung her into the great songwriters of the business. On The Way by Jhené Aiko featuring Mila J On a more sultry side of music, Monet got to work with Jhene Aiko and her sister, Mila J, on one of their first joint track. On The Way allowed Monet to be a bit more sexual and sultry in her lyrics. Monet got to help both sisters come up with a track that expressed their more private and intimate aspects of life.

